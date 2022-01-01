Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Billy's Bakery image

CAKES

Billy's Bakery

1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield

Avg 4.2 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$8.50
More about Billy's Bakery
Philly Cheesesteak image

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
More about Little Pub

