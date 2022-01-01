Pies in Fairfield
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
|Key Lime Pie (9")
|$20.00
Our top selling dessert. Graham cracker crust, lime curd, lightly sweetened whipped cream. Serves 8
|Chicken Pot Pie, Veggies, Creamy Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Sage + Herb Biscuit (tray for 6-8)
|$54.00
Our classic dish made every day! Creamy sauce with all white meat Free Range chicken breast, herbs & a smidge of lemon zest. All of this topped with a crispy buttermilk herb biscuit. Serves 8-10 ppl.
|Coconut Cream Pie (9")
|$20.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Creamy Coconut Custard Filling. Lightly Sweetened Whipped cream & toasted coconut atop. serves 8