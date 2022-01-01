Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants that serve pies

Billy's Bakery image

CAKES

Billy's Bakery

1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield

Avg 4.2 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie$20.50
More about Billy's Bakery
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about Little Pub
Item pic

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie (9")$20.00
Our top selling dessert. Graham cracker crust, lime curd, lightly sweetened whipped cream. Serves 8
Chicken Pot Pie, Veggies, Creamy Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Sage + Herb Biscuit (tray for 6-8)$54.00
Our classic dish made every day! Creamy sauce with all white meat Free Range chicken breast, herbs & a smidge of lemon zest. All of this topped with a crispy buttermilk herb biscuit. Serves 8-10 ppl.
Coconut Cream Pie (9")$20.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Creamy Coconut Custard Filling. Lightly Sweetened Whipped cream & toasted coconut atop. serves 8
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

