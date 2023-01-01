Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Banner pic

 

Sophies Pizza Bar - 1275 Post Road

1275 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Pork Tenderloin$16.95
tender pork tenderloin stuffed with spinach & mozz - topped with a rich and savory brown demi glaze. Roasted heirloom carrots & fingerling potatoes
More about Sophies Pizza Bar - 1275 Post Road
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin Fajita$23.95
This dish came to chef one night after he was finished eating dinner. Pork tenderloin gets marinated in our house adobado seasoning then grilled on our charcoal grill and served on a skillet with peppers and onions. Served with all the usual sides of cilantro lettuce, pico de gallo, guac and flour tortillas.
More about Tequila Revolucion

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Fish And Chips

Fried Rice

Chicken Francese

Chili

Shrimp Enchiladas

Chicken Soup

Gnocchi

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston