Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Fairfield restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.00
Fork shredded oven roasted pork drenched in house bbq sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw
More about Little Pub
BBQ • RAMEN
Smokin Noodle
1342 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield
Avg 4
(48 reviews)
Pulled pork sandwich
$13.00
More about Smokin Noodle
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Fish And Chips
Tortilla Soup
Burritos
Shrimp Fajitas
Tacos
Chocolate Mousse
Chicken Fried Steaks
Scallops
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston