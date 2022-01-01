Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve quiche

Billy's Bakery image

CAKES

Billy's Bakery

1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield

Avg 4.2 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon and Onion Quiche$18.00
Spinach Feta Quiche$18.00
Quiche-mini$5.00
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach, Broccoli & Pepper Jack Cheese Quiche (9")$18.00
Cooked Chopped Spinach, Broccoli and Pepper Jack Cheese. Flaky Pastry crust, Serves 8 Slices
Hot & Sweet Italian Sausage Quiche, Scallions, Cheddar (9")$18.00
Store Made hot and sweet sausage, scallions, cheddar cheese, Flaky Pastry crust, Serves 8 Slices
Ham & Swiss Gruyere Quiche (9")$18.00
Flaky Pastry crust, Ham & Imported Swiss Gruyere Cheese. Serves 8 Slices
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Tacos

Salmon

Pies

Chopped Salad

Scallops

Chicken Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston