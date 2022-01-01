Quiche in Fairfield
CAKES
Billy's Bakery
1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield
|Bacon and Onion Quiche
|$18.00
|Spinach Feta Quiche
|$18.00
|Quiche-mini
|$5.00
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
|Spinach, Broccoli & Pepper Jack Cheese Quiche (9")
|$18.00
Cooked Chopped Spinach, Broccoli and Pepper Jack Cheese. Flaky Pastry crust, Serves 8 Slices
|Hot & Sweet Italian Sausage Quiche, Scallions, Cheddar (9")
|$18.00
Store Made hot and sweet sausage, scallions, cheddar cheese, Flaky Pastry crust, Serves 8 Slices
|Ham & Swiss Gruyere Quiche (9")
|$18.00
Flaky Pastry crust, Ham & Imported Swiss Gruyere Cheese. Serves 8 Slices