Reuben in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve reuben

Little Pub - Fairfield

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben Egg Rolls$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese served with thousand island dressing for dipping.
The Turkey Reuben$16.00
Hand carved, oven roasted turkey breast, melted swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick cut slices of New York rye bread
Reuben And Rachel$16.00
Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and russian dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread
More about Little Pub - Fairfield
Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road

1177 Post Road, Fairfield

Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$4.95
cab sliced carmelized pastrami, slaw, chopped pickles, onions, mustard seed salsa
More about Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road

