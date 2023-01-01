Reuben in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve reuben
More about Little Pub - Fairfield
Little Pub - Fairfield
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese served with thousand island dressing for dipping.
|The Turkey Reuben
|$16.00
Hand carved, oven roasted turkey breast, melted swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and thousand island dressing all grilled between thick cut slices of New York rye bread
|Reuben And Rachel
|$16.00
Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and russian dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread