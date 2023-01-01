Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

Takeout
Giant Shrimp Enchilada$22.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road

1177 Post Road, Fairfield

Takeout
Lobster & Shrimp Enchiladas$23.95
More about Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road

