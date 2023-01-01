Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp enchiladas in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Shrimp Enchiladas
Fairfield restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Giant Shrimp Enchilada
$22.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road
1177 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Lobster & Shrimp Enchiladas
$23.95
More about Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road
