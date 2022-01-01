Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Sandy$16.00
Hand battered and deep-fried Maryland soft shell crab topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a pillowy soft Portuguese rol
More about Little Pub
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Mojo$42.95
We are serving you two beautiful soft shell crabs. Lightly dusted in flour and pan sautéed with fresh lime juice, garlic, tomatoes and corn. Served over a bed of rice which helps soak up the delicious mojo de ajo sauce. Served with our house salad too. These will be gone FAST!
More about Tequila Revolucion

