Soft shell crabs in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Soft Shell Crab Sandy
|$16.00
Hand battered and deep-fried Maryland soft shell crab topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a pillowy soft Portuguese rol
More about Tequila Revolucion
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Soft Shell Crab Mojo
|$42.95
We are serving you two beautiful soft shell crabs. Lightly dusted in flour and pan sautéed with fresh lime juice, garlic, tomatoes and corn. Served over a bed of rice which helps soak up the delicious mojo de ajo sauce. Served with our house salad too. These will be gone FAST!