Steak fajitas in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
|Steak Fajitas
|$22.00
pasilla sauce, peppers, onion, crema & flour tortillas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Steak And Chicken Fajita
|$25.95
|Skirt Steak Fajita
|$25.95
|Steak and Shrimp Fajita
|$27.95
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Steak Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.