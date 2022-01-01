Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$22.00
pasilla sauce, peppers, onion, crema & flour tortillas
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Steak And Chicken Fajita$25.95
Skirt Steak Fajita$25.95
Steak and Shrimp Fajita$27.95
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Chicken Fajitas

Clam Chowder

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Fried Steaks

French Fries

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston