Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak quesadillas in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Steak Quesadillas
Fairfield restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Ribeye steak Street Quesadilla
$24.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
Avg 4.7
(402 reviews)
Steak Quesadilla App
$14.95
Kids Steak Quesadilla
$13.95
More about Tequila Revolucion
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Spaghetti
Carne Asada
Rigatoni
Cappuccino
Chili
Flan
Tiramisu
Chicken Salad
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2525 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1042 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(251 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston