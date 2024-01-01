Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye steak Street Quesadilla$24.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla App$14.95
Kids Steak Quesadilla$13.95
More about Tequila Revolucion

