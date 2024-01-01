Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve street tacos

Consumer pic

 

348 Cantina Latina

348 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco$6.00
More about 348 Cantina Latina
Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Street Tacos$21.00
chili cascabel & chicken stew, oaxaca cheese fundido, crema mexicana, chipotle adobo sauce
Allergies- Garlic,Onions,dairy,cumin
Mushroom Street Style Tacos$14.00
2 griddled flour tortillas w/ portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, fire roasted poblanos, oaxaca cheese
Street Tacos Al Pastor$22.00
chili marinated pork, grilled pineapple, jalapeno cheese, avocado mousse dip, pickled jalapenos
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Chicken Burritos

Enchiladas

Nachos

Pork Belly

Brisket

Steak Fajitas

Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston