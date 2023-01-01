Taquitos in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve taquitos
The Sinclair - 1229 Post Road
1229 Post Road, Fairfield
|Chicken Tinga Taquitos
|$14.95
Crispy hand rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken tinga, pico de gallo, avocado crema
Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road
1177 Post Road, Fairfield
|Chicken Tinga Taquitos
|$13.95
crispy hand rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken tinga, pico de gallo, aji crema
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Taquitos Lindos
|$11.99
Chicken rolled in small crispy tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco
|Taquitos with Potatoes
|$9.49
Small crisp tortillas rolled with our fresh marinated potatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole