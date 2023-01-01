Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve taquitos

The Sinclair - 1229 Post Road

1229 Post Road, Fairfield

Chicken Tinga Taquitos$14.95
Crispy hand rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken tinga, pico de gallo, avocado crema
Malibu Taco Fairfield - 1177 Post Road

1177 Post Road, Fairfield

Chicken Tinga Taquitos$13.95
crispy hand rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken tinga, pico de gallo, aji crema
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

Taquitos Lindos$11.99
Chicken rolled in small crispy tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco
Taquitos with Potatoes$9.49
Small crisp tortillas rolled with our fresh marinated potatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
