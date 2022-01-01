Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve tomato soup

Little Pub image

 

Little Pub - Fairfield

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
More about Little Pub - Fairfield
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled chese Tomato soup$10.00
Texas Toast Grilled cheese with Creamy tomatoe soup
Grilled Cheese and Tomato soup$10.00
Texas Toast Grilled Cheese With cup of creamy Tomato soup
More about The Reef Shack

