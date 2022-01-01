Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortas in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Tortas
Fairfield restaurants that serve tortas
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Torta Milanesa
$18.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Tortas
$12.25
Your choice of meat on a traditional Telera sandwich roll with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, avocado, quesillo, and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with a side of sweet potato fries or French fries.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Steak Fajitas
Muffins
Caesar Salad
Fajitas
Scallops
Tuna Salad
Tostadas
Cheesecake
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1601 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(524 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(517 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston