Tostadas in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada Ensalada$11.00
Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans,
pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas
More about Little Pub
Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tostada$15.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Nachos Steak$15.95
Individual nachos with black beans, steak, cheese and jalapeños
Tostada Nachos Chicken$13.95
Individual nachos with black beans,chicken, cheese and jalapeños
Veggie Tostada Nacho$10.95
More about Tequila Revolucion
Item pic

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Tostada$7.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

