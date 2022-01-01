Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie salad in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Veggie Salad
Fairfield restaurants that serve veggie salad
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Rajas Veggie Taco Salad
$16.00
kale, peppers, onion, corn, poblano, queso fresco
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Fairfield
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(210 reviews)
Veggie Salad
$11.99
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar - Fairfield
