Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve veggie salad

Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rajas Veggie Taco Salad$16.00
kale, peppers, onion, corn, poblano, queso fresco
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar - Fairfield

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Salad$11.99
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar - Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Tuna Salad

Avocado Toast

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

French Fries

Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston