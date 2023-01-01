Waffles in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve waffles
The Sinclair - 1229 Post Road
1229 Post Road, Fairfield
|Belgian Waffle
|$17.95
Crispy house pressed waffle, mixed berries, whipped cream, maple syrup
Little Pub - Fairfield
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Chick’n Waffle Stix™
|$14.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with house smoked chicken, chopped waffles, bacon bits, cheddar jack, and sriracha maple syrup. Served with a side of sriracha maple syrup for dunking
|Chicken N Waffles
|$16.00
Southern fried boneless chicken on a massive belgian waffle topped with bacon-brown sugar butter and a side of sriracha spiked maple syrup
|Galveston Waffle House
|$18.00
Enormous cheddar infused cornbread waffle topped with a rich and tangy ground beef sloppy joe, aged cheddar cheese sauce, and a pile of crunchy fried pickles