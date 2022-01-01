Fairfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fairfield

Must-try Fairfield restaurants

Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba image

 

Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba

244 US 46, FAIRFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pickle$2.49
Fermented Vegetables
Veg Samosa$6.95
Spiced potatoes, peas filling in a pastry
Jheera Ghee Rice$4.95
Basmati rice, cumin seeds, clarified butter
More about Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba
Lumi's Restaurant image

 

Lumi's Restaurant

4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mussels PEI$15.00
White or Red Sauce
Lumis Chicken$28.00
Shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes mushrooms, madeira wine sauce.
Arancini$15.00
Riceball, wild mushrooms, truffle oil Mozzarella, Ricotta Lemon Sauce
More about Lumi's Restaurant
Jersey Bowlz Grill image

PIZZA

Jersey Bowlz Grill

373 Route 46 West, Bldg E, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BB-2$10.75
Cilantro Lemon Rice, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Guacamole, Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Corn, Sour Cream, Lime
BB-3$10.75
Cilantro Lemon Rice, Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lime
Bacon Cheese Burger$6.99
1/2 lb Angus beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, served with side french fries
More about Jersey Bowlz Grill
Vane & Emely's Cafe image

 

GHOST BURGER

373 Route 46 West, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about GHOST BURGER
Restaurant banner

 

Eatery Cafe & Kitchen

1275 Bloomfield Ave spa 82, fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston