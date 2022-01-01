Fairfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fairfield restaurants
More about Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba
Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba
244 US 46, FAIRFIELD
|Popular items
|Pickle
|$2.49
Fermented Vegetables
|Veg Samosa
|$6.95
Spiced potatoes, peas filling in a pastry
|Jheera Ghee Rice
|$4.95
Basmati rice, cumin seeds, clarified butter
More about Lumi's Restaurant
Lumi's Restaurant
4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled
|Popular items
|Mussels PEI
|$15.00
White or Red Sauce
|Lumis Chicken
|$28.00
Shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes mushrooms, madeira wine sauce.
|Arancini
|$15.00
Riceball, wild mushrooms, truffle oil Mozzarella, Ricotta Lemon Sauce
More about Jersey Bowlz Grill
PIZZA
Jersey Bowlz Grill
373 Route 46 West, Bldg E, Fairfield
|Popular items
|BB-2
|$10.75
Cilantro Lemon Rice, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Guacamole, Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Corn, Sour Cream, Lime
|BB-3
|$10.75
Cilantro Lemon Rice, Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lime
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$6.99
1/2 lb Angus beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, served with side french fries
More about GHOST BURGER
GHOST BURGER
373 Route 46 West, Fairfield
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
1275 Bloomfield Ave spa 82, fairfield