Bacon cheeseburgers in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
695 US- 46 W, Fairfield
|SOUTHWEST, BACON BURGER WITH FRIES -ANGUS BEEF, BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATOES, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CHIPOTLE MAYO.
|$9.99
ANGUS BEEF, BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE TOMATOES, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CHIPOTLE MAYO.
|Bacon Angus Cheese Burger with American cheese, chipotle mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes... French fries and 12oz can drink included
|$10.00
Bacon Angus Burger with American cheese, chipotle mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes... French fries and 120z drink included.
|BARBEQUE, BACON BURGER w/ BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, BBQ SAUCE
|$8.00
BARBEQUE, BACON BURGER w/ BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, BBQ SAUCE