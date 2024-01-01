Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal (Halal)$11.95
Breaded Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, and barbecue sauce on a Brioche Bun. Side Fries and a can soda
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Item pic

 

Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W

695 US- 46 W, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN GREEK SALAD- with breaded chicken , cucumbers, red onion, black olives , cherry tomatoes , Feta cheese , avocado , vinaigrette dressing$9.50
Crispy chicken Greek salad with breaded chicken , cucumbers, red onion, black olives , cherry tomatoes , Feta cheese , avocado , vinaigrette dressing
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Chicken Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Naan

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2487 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1338 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston