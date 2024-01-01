Crispy chicken in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal (Halal)
|$11.95
Breaded Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, and barbecue sauce on a Brioche Bun. Side Fries and a can soda
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
695 US- 46 W, Fairfield
|CRISPY CHICKEN GREEK SALAD- with breaded chicken , cucumbers, red onion, black olives , cherry tomatoes , Feta cheese , avocado , vinaigrette dressing
|$9.50
Crispy chicken Greek salad with breaded chicken , cucumbers, red onion, black olives , cherry tomatoes , Feta cheese , avocado , vinaigrette dressing