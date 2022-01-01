Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Home Fries
Fairfield restaurants that serve home fries
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Home Fries Side
$3.50
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
695 US- 46 W, Fairfield
No reviews yet
SCRAMBLED EGG, HOME FRIES, BACON
$8.50
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
French Fries
Quesadillas
Burritos
Lentil Soup
Chicken Wraps
Lobsters
More near Fairfield to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1696 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(899 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(714 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston