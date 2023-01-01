Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Key Lime Pies
Fairfield restaurants that serve key lime pies
Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$10.00
More about Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
DOUGH
168 Passaic Ave, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Blueberry Key Lime Pie
$8.00
More about DOUGH
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Carrot Cake
French Fries
Cake
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Hummus
Mussels
Chicken Soup
More near Fairfield to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2125 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(473 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1155 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(892 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston