Lentil soup in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve lentil soup

Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Lentil Soup$6.50
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W

695 US- 46 W, Fairfield

TakeoutFast Pay
HOME MADE LENTIL soup$6.50
2 cups dry brown or green lentils, rinsed and drained
1 onion, diced
3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
2 stalks celery, diced
1-½ tablespoons fresh minced garlic
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes
Optional garnish: chopped fresh parsley or cilantro
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W

