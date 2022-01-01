Lentil soup in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield
|Red Lentil Soup
|$6.50
More about Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
695 US- 46 W, Fairfield
|HOME MADE LENTIL soup
|$6.50
2 cups dry brown or green lentils, rinsed and drained
1 onion, diced
3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
2 stalks celery, diced
1-½ tablespoons fresh minced garlic
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes
Optional garnish: chopped fresh parsley or cilantro