Lentil soup in Fairfield

2 cups dry brown or green lentils, rinsed and drained

1 onion, diced

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

1-½ tablespoons fresh minced garlic

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 bay leaf

14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Optional garnish: chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

