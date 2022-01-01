Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Salmon
Fairfield restaurants that serve salmon
Lumi's Restaurant
4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled
No reviews yet
Salmon
$30.00
Atlantic, broiled, roasted butternut squash Beurre blanc and walnuts.
More about Lumi's Restaurant
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon
$22.00
Grilled Salmon, Rice and Vegetables
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
