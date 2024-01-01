Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve short ribs

Banner pic

 

Franklin Steakhouse and Tavern

318 Passiac Ave, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Taco*$15.99
More about Franklin Steakhouse and Tavern
Consumer pic

 

DOUGH

168 Passaic Ave, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Pie$21.00
More about DOUGH

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Philly Cheesesteaks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Egg Rolls

Turkey Clubs

Burritos

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2450 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston