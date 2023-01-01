Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Shrimp Tacos
Fairfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Clubhouse
410 US-46, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$9.95
More about The Clubhouse
Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46
373 U.S. 46, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order)
$15.00
More about Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46
