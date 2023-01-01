Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Consumer pic

 

The Clubhouse

410 US-46, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.95
More about The Clubhouse
Consumer pic

 

Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46

373 U.S. 46, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order)$15.00
More about Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Club Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (485 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1169 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston