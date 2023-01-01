Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Tiramisu
Fairfield restaurants that serve tiramisu
Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled
No reviews yet
Homemade Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$4.50
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Leche Cake
Tacos
Hummus
Chicken Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Tomato Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Egg Sandwiches
More near Fairfield to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston