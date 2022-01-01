Fairhaven seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fairhaven

The Pasta House image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zuppa Toscana
italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth
Chicken Parmigiana$13.95
breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
More about The Pasta House
Ice House Sports Bar image

 

Ice House Sports Bar

136 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC 'n CHEESE$13.00
Zesty & cheesy with buffalo chicken.
STEAK AND CHEESE SAND$13.00
Shaved Angus brisket, caramelized onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese, served on French bread.
FISH 'n CHIPS$15.00
New Bedford scrod lightly breaded (or English battered) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
More about Ice House Sports Bar
Mike's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad Small$4.00
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)$21.00
12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus
Cheese Pizza$9.00
11" Thin Crust Pub-Style Pan Pizza
More about Mike's Restaurant

