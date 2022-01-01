Fairhaven seafood restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Zuppa Toscana
italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.95
breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
Ice House Sports Bar
136 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC 'n CHEESE
|$13.00
Zesty & cheesy with buffalo chicken.
|STEAK AND CHEESE SAND
|$13.00
Shaved Angus brisket, caramelized onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese, served on French bread.
|FISH 'n CHIPS
|$15.00
New Bedford scrod lightly breaded (or English battered) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Garden Salad Small
|$4.00
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
|Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)
|$21.00
12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
11" Thin Crust Pub-Style Pan Pizza