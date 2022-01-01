Cake in Fairhaven
Fairhaven restaurants that serve cake
More about Mike's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Cheese Cake
|$6.00
Creamy, rich NY style traditional cheese cake served with sweetened strawberries on the side
|Mini Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Individual chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate fudge glaze served warm, topped with sweet caramel sauce,
sea salt and vanilla ice cream
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
4 Layers high, with walnuts, raisins & cream cheese frosting
More about The Pasta House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Crab Cake BLT
|$14.95
house recipe crab cake, bacon, arugula, tomato, remoulade sauce, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
|Twin Crab Cakes
|$14.95
lump crab cakes, fire-roasted corn relish, spicy remoulade sauce
|Chocolate Decadence Cake
|$6.95