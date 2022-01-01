Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Fairhaven

Fairhaven restaurants
Toast

Fairhaven restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$6.00
Creamy, rich NY style traditional cheese cake served with sweetened strawberries on the side
Mini Chocolate Cake$7.00
Individual chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate fudge glaze served warm, topped with sweet caramel sauce,
sea salt and vanilla ice cream
Carrot Cake$7.00
4 Layers high, with walnuts, raisins & cream cheese frosting
More about Mike's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake BLT$14.95
house recipe crab cake, bacon, arugula, tomato, remoulade sauce, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
Twin Crab Cakes$14.95
lump crab cakes, fire-roasted corn relish, spicy remoulade sauce
Chocolate Decadence Cake$6.95
More about The Pasta House

