Grilled chicken in Fairhaven
Fairhaven restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Mike's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|(4oz) Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$9.00
8oz seasoned and grilled breast served on a toasted sub roll with your choice of sandwich toppings
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.00
8oz breast grilled to order with your choice of seasoning or sauce
More about The Pasta House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Grilled Chicken Ciabatta
|$13.95
grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red onion, pesto aioli, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
|*Side Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
grilled with seasoning blend