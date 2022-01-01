Grilled chicken in Fairhaven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
(4oz) Grilled Chicken$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sub$9.00
8oz seasoned and grilled breast served on a toasted sub roll with your choice of sandwich toppings
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
8oz breast grilled to order with your choice of seasoning or sauce
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$13.95
grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red onion, pesto aioli, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
*Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
grilled with seasoning blend
