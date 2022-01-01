Salmon in Fairhaven
Fairhaven restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Broiled Salmon
|$23.00
10oz Norwegian filet broiled with choice of seasoning or sauce
|Sweet N Spicy Salmon
|$26.00
10oz Norwegian Salmon Filet broiled with Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and served on a bed of rice pilaf with steamed fresh broccoli
|Cajun Dill Salmon
|$25.00
10oz Norwegian salmon filet broiled with Cajun seasoning and topped with house-made cool and creamy cucumber-dill sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Peach Glazed Salmon
|$23.00
Grilled salmon, sliced peaches, bourbon peach glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
|Apple Glazed Salmon
|$20.95
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with sliced apples and apple cider glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
|*Side Salmon
|$9.00
grilled with seasoning blend