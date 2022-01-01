Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fairhaven

Fairhaven restaurants
Fairhaven restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Salmon$23.00
10oz Norwegian filet broiled with choice of seasoning or sauce
Sweet N Spicy Salmon$26.00
10oz Norwegian Salmon Filet broiled with Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and served on a bed of rice pilaf with steamed fresh broccoli
Cajun Dill Salmon$25.00
10oz Norwegian salmon filet broiled with Cajun seasoning and topped with house-made cool and creamy cucumber-dill sauce
More about Mike's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Glazed Salmon$23.00
Grilled salmon, sliced peaches, bourbon peach glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
Apple Glazed Salmon$20.95
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with sliced apples and apple cider glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
*Side Salmon$9.00
grilled with seasoning blend
More about The Pasta House

