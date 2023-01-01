Sundaes in Fairhaven
Fairhaven restaurants that serve sundaes
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
BOCCA
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Cookie Sundae
|$9.95
house made cookie, chocolate fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cherry
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant Inc.
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Waffle Sundae
|$8.00
Sweet Belgian Waffle served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of sauce(s)
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.00
Chewy chocolate brownie with caramel and pecan brownie bites, served warm with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce