Sundaes in Fairhaven

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

BOCCA

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Sundae$9.95
house made cookie, chocolate fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cherry
Mike's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant Inc.

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Sundae$8.00
Sweet Belgian Waffle served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of sauce(s)
Brownie Sundae$8.00
Chewy chocolate brownie with caramel and pecan brownie bites, served warm with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
