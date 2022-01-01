Go
Fairhaven Pizza

Fairhaven's favorite Zaaaa!

PIZZA

1307 11th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni (16")$24.00
Cheese w/ Large Pepperoni's
House Margherita (12")$15.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesano, House Garlic Puree, Flakey Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper (chef's rec: add pesto or jalapenos)
Pepperoni (12")$14.00
Cheese w/ Large Pepperoni's
The Italian Job (16")$27.00
Mozzarella, Crispy Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Parmesan (chef's rec: add pineapple or jalapenos)
The Italian Job (12")$16.00
Mozzarella, Crispy Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Parmesan (chef's rec: add pineapple or jalapenos)
Truffle Funghi (16")$27.00
Tarragon White Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion/Pineapple Jam, Goat Cheese, House Garlic Puree, Truffle Oil, Cracked Pepper, Lemon (chef's rec: add italian sausage)
Kale Ceasar
Kale, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing, Cracked Pepper, Lemon
Zesty Lemon Salad
Spinach-Kale Blend, Lemon-Sesame Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese, Basil, Pepperoncini, Sunflower Seeds, cracked Pepper
Green Machine (12")$16.00
Pesto Base, Kale, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Red Onion (Chef's rec: add Prosciutto)
Cheese (12")$13.00
Good Ole Cheese Pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1307 11th St

Bellingham WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
