Fairhope restaurants you'll love

Fairhope restaurants
Toast
  • Fairhope

Fairhope's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Fairhope restaurants

Panini Pete's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Panini Pete's

42 1/2 S Section St, Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.50
Roasted Turkey$10.50
"Muffaletta" Panini$10.50
Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL image

 

Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL

85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PoBoy
French Bread with Your Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Wickles Pickles, and Comeback Sauce. Served with One Side.
Flap Jack Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese$9.00
Iron Skillet Fried Bologna on House-Made Flap Jacks, Topped w/ Hoop Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and House Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
Soul Salad$8.00
Spring Mix Lettuce with Smoked Gouda and Cheddar, Sun-dried Tomato, Pickles, Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Fried Okra. Add Protein of Your Choice for Listed Prices.
Section Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Section Street Pizza

108 N. Section Street, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large The Boss (16 inch)$21.00
Large Spicy Italian$24.95
Small The New Yorker (10 inch)$9.95
Mr. Spud's image

 

Mr. Spud's

18951 AL-181, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenderloin Salad$12.99
Spaghetti w Meat sauce$9.99
Signature Chicken Tenderloin Strips$13.99
Ox Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ox Kitchen

85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ox Fries$6.50
House fries w ox gravy, blue cheese, & green onion
Patty Melt$8.90
American, grilled onion, house pickle, alabama white sauce, on sourdough
Ox Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled, fried, or blackened w/ lettuce, house pickle, alabama white sauce
Fairhope's Grill and Bar image

GRILL

Fairhope's Grill and Bar

210 Eastern Shore shopping Center, Fairhope

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Naked Wings (10)$16.45
Cheese Curds$9.95
Supreme$13.25
Kind Cafe Fairhope image

 

Kind Cafe Fairhope

108 N Section Street, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Brew
Vanilla and Caramel. What more could you ask for? Kind's twist on a Caramel Macchiato.
Iced made with Nitro; hot made with Medium Roast.
Lox Bagel Sandwich$14.24
A classic- Sesame bagel, plain cream cheese, lox, capers, tomato, and onion.
Bill-E's Bacon$11.23
A plain bagel with sriracha mayo, bill-e's bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese.
Char 32 image

GRILL • STEAKS

Char 32

17107 Tennis Club Drive, Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina

831 N Section St, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (1859 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Ferus by the Bay

51 S Church St, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
