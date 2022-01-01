Fairhope restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Panini Pete's
42 1/2 S Section St, Fairhope
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Roasted Turkey
|$10.50
|"Muffaletta" Panini
|$10.50
Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL
85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope
|PoBoy
French Bread with Your Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Wickles Pickles, and Comeback Sauce. Served with One Side.
|Flap Jack Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Iron Skillet Fried Bologna on House-Made Flap Jacks, Topped w/ Hoop Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and House Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
|Soul Salad
|$8.00
Spring Mix Lettuce with Smoked Gouda and Cheddar, Sun-dried Tomato, Pickles, Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Fried Okra. Add Protein of Your Choice for Listed Prices.
PIZZA
Section Street Pizza
108 N. Section Street, Fairhope
|Large The Boss (16 inch)
|$21.00
|Large Spicy Italian
|$24.95
|Small The New Yorker (10 inch)
|$9.95
Mr. Spud's
18951 AL-181, Fairhope
|Chicken Tenderloin Salad
|$12.99
|Spaghetti w Meat sauce
|$9.99
|Signature Chicken Tenderloin Strips
|$13.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ox Kitchen
85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope
|Ox Fries
|$6.50
House fries w ox gravy, blue cheese, & green onion
|Patty Melt
|$8.90
American, grilled onion, house pickle, alabama white sauce, on sourdough
|Ox Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Grilled, fried, or blackened w/ lettuce, house pickle, alabama white sauce
GRILL
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center, Fairhope
|Naked Wings (10)
|$16.45
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
|Supreme
|$13.25
Kind Cafe Fairhope
108 N Section Street, Fairhope
|Caramel Brew
Vanilla and Caramel. What more could you ask for? Kind's twist on a Caramel Macchiato.
Iced made with Nitro; hot made with Medium Roast.
|Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$14.24
A classic- Sesame bagel, plain cream cheese, lox, capers, tomato, and onion.
|Bill-E's Bacon
|$11.23
A plain bagel with sriracha mayo, bill-e's bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina
831 N Section St, Fairhope
Ferus by the Bay
51 S Church St, Fairhope