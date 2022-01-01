Fairhope burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Fairhope

Panini Pete's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Panini Pete's

42 1/2 S Section St, Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey$10.50
Ranch$0.50
"Muffaletta" Panini$10.50
More about Panini Pete's
Mr. Spud's image

 

Mr. Spud's

18951 AL-181, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$9.99
Farm Raised Catfish Fillets$15.99
Dozen Nanny's Shrimp Platter$15.99
More about Mr. Spud's
Ox Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ox Kitchen

85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Pickled brined, house smoked w/ chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, oil & vinegar
Berry & Feta Salad$9.25
Spring mix, strawberry, blueberry, feta, celery, onion, sunflower seed
Chopped Southern Salad$8.50
Spring mix, bacon, egg, tomato, cheddar, house pickle, onion
More about Ox Kitchen

