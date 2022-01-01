Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fairhope

Fairhope restaurants
Toast

Fairhope restaurants that serve tacos

Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL image

 

Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL

85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Tacos
Fried or Blackened Catfsh Filet on Flour or Corn Tortillas, Topped w/ Collards, Pico de Gallo, and Side of Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
More about Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ox Kitchen

365 Greeno Road South, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Spicy slaw, cotija cheese, green onion
More about Ox Kitchen
Fairhope's Grill and Bar image

GRILL

Fairhope's Grill and Bar

210 Eastern Shore shopping Center, Fairhope

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Tacos$15.95
More about Fairhope's Grill and Bar

