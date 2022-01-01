Go
Toast

Fairhope's Grill and Bar

Casual American Pub Food. Full Bar.Family Friendly.Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

210 Eastern Shore shopping Center • $$

Avg 4 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$15.25
Brisket Plate$15.25
Onion Rings$4.75
Basket of Fries$5.50
Boneless Wings (10)$11.25
Mushroom, Bacon, Swiss Burger$15.25
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
Fried Shrimp Poboy$13.95
Fairhope Burger$16.45
Jambalaya w/ Sausage$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 Eastern Shore shopping Center

Fairhope AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

Ox Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are an american style fast casual eatery. We specialize in burgers and unique sandwiches as well as an extensive childrens menu. Check for daily specials and deals.

Stricks Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Panini Pete's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please allow 15min for your order to be ready!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston