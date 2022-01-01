French fries in Fairmont
Fairmont restaurants that serve french fries
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont
|French Fries
|$5.66
Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont
|French Fries
|$5.66
Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce
Say-Boy's
1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont
|French Fries
|$2.75