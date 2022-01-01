Garden salad in Fairmont
Fairmont restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont
|Sm Garden Salad
|$4.72
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 1 dressing
|Lg Garden Salad
|$5.66
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 2 dressings
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont
|Lg Garden Salad
|$5.66
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone
|Sm Garden Salad
|$4.72
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone