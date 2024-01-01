Salmon salad in Fairmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fairmont restaurants that serve salmon salad
Jag beer Burger Bowery
425 Fairmont avenue, Fairmont
No reviews yet
Salmon Salad
$13.95
More about Jag beer Burger Bowery
Say-Boy's
1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont
No reviews yet
Gourmet Salmon Salad
$12.95
More about Say-Boy's
