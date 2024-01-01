Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Fairmont

Go
Fairmont restaurants
Toast

Fairmont restaurants that serve salmon salad

JAG Beer Burger Bowery image

 

Jag beer Burger Bowery

425 Fairmont avenue, Fairmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad$13.95
More about Jag beer Burger Bowery
Say-Boy's image

 

Say-Boy's

1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gourmet Salmon Salad$12.95
More about Say-Boy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairmont

Calamari

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Fairmont to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (11 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Brownsville

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston