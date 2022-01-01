Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Fairmont

Fairmont restaurants
Fairmont restaurants that serve spaghetti

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$5.66
Kids portion of spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with a meatball and a kids drink
Lg Spaghetti$12.26
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and 2 meatballs, served with a side salad and slice of bread
Reg Spaghetti$9.43
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and a meatball, served with a side salad and slice of bread
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Say-Boy's image

 

Say-Boy's

1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.75
Spaghetti NO Meatballs$11.00
1/2 Spaghetti$7.95
More about Say-Boy's

