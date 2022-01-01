Spaghetti in Fairmont
Fairmont restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.66
Kids portion of spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with a meatball and a kids drink
|Lg Spaghetti
|$12.26
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and 2 meatballs, served with a side salad and slice of bread
|Reg Spaghetti
|$9.43
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and a meatball, served with a side salad and slice of bread
More about Say-Boy's
Say-Boy's
1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$11.75
|Spaghetti NO Meatballs
|$11.00
|1/2 Spaghetti
|$7.95