The Shores of Fairmont
Come in and enjoy!
37641 N Lake Shore Drive
Popular Items
Location
37641 N Lake Shore Drive
Lake Villa IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Code Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
The Best Gourmet Subs-Homemade Soups-Panini-Cannoli-Catering Available
Antioch Pizza Shop
Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE.
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.
Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
Come in and enjoy!