Fairmount restaurants you'll love

Fairmount restaurants
Toast
  • Fairmount

Pizza
American
Italian
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Fairmount restaurants

Grains & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grains & Grill

407 W Washington Street, Fairmount

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gourmet Bacon Mac & Cheese$21.00
Creamy cheddar mac & cheese with gourmet, chef's blend mushrooms, bacon and broccoli, topped with grilled chicken breast marinated in rosemary and toasted seasoned bread crumbs.
Hoosier Hot Plate$18.00
House cut Indiana raised pork tenderloin pounded and flash fried, served with house creamed corn and baked potato, topped with sawmill gravy (No substitutions please)
Whiskey Dinner$85.00
4 Course Pairing Whiskey Dinner - Hard Truth Distilling Co. 21+ Event. Price is per person & does not include tax or gratuity. Please do not add gratuity when purchasing your ticket. February 22nd, 6 pm. We like to mingle at these dinners. Seating will be at the bar rail, bar high tops and bar booths. You may be seated with another couple.
Bad Dad Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Bad Dad Brewing Co.

407 W Washington Street, Fairmount

Avg 5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Motown (Detroit Deep Dish)$18.00
8x10 Detroit style pan pizza. Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone cheese topped with organic tomato sauce, Ezzo pepperonis, Mike's Hot Honey, basil, and finished with freshly grated Romano. Additions / alterations are politely declined for this pie.
New Yorker$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh garlic, red onion
Supreme (Detroit Deep Dish)$19.00
8x10" Detroit Deep Dish pie. Cheddar/mozz /provolone blend, organic tomato sauce, chopped pepperoni, red onion. bell pepper, oyster mushrooms, finished with parmesan
Pizza King image

 

Pizza King

824 N Mill street, Fairmount

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10" - Meat Lovers$11.79
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
14" - Royal Feast (Deluxe)$19.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms,
onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
PK Garlic Strips$8.99
Our homemade dough topped
w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce
and signature cheese
