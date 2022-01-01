Fairmount restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grains & Grill
407 W Washington Street, Fairmount
Popular items
Gourmet Bacon Mac & Cheese
$21.00
Creamy cheddar mac & cheese with gourmet, chef's blend mushrooms, bacon and broccoli, topped with grilled chicken breast marinated in rosemary and toasted seasoned bread crumbs.
Hoosier Hot Plate
$18.00
House cut Indiana raised pork tenderloin pounded and flash fried, served with house creamed corn and baked potato, topped with sawmill gravy (No substitutions please)
Whiskey Dinner
$85.00
4 Course Pairing Whiskey Dinner - Hard Truth Distilling Co. 21+ Event. Price is per person & does not include tax or gratuity. Please do not add gratuity when purchasing your ticket. February 22nd, 6 pm. We like to mingle at these dinners. Seating will be at the bar rail, bar high tops and bar booths. You may be seated with another couple.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Bad Dad Brewing Co.
407 W Washington Street, Fairmount
Popular items
Motown (Detroit Deep Dish)
$18.00
8x10 Detroit style pan pizza. Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone cheese topped with organic tomato sauce, Ezzo pepperonis, Mike's Hot Honey, basil, and finished with freshly grated Romano. Additions / alterations are politely declined for this pie.
New Yorker
$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh garlic, red onion
Supreme (Detroit Deep Dish)
$19.00
8x10" Detroit Deep Dish pie. Cheddar/mozz /provolone blend, organic tomato sauce, chopped pepperoni, red onion. bell pepper, oyster mushrooms, finished with parmesan
Pizza King
824 N Mill street, Fairmount
Popular items
10" - Meat Lovers
$11.79
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
14" - Royal Feast (Deluxe)
$19.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms,
onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
PK Garlic Strips
$8.99
Our homemade dough topped
w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce
and signature cheese