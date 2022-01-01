Go
Fairpark Grill

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

343 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Spring Rolls$8.99
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
*Sweet Tea$2.29
Ribeye Sandwich$12.99
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$10.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.
Kid Chicken Strips$3.99
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
Kid Burger$3.99
Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders$11.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

343 East Main Street

Tupelo MS

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

