Fairport Harbor Creamery

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

202 High St • $$

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin$2.25
vanilla coffee cake batter dotted with blueberries, topped with a brown sugar/walnut mix
Pizza Scone$2.50
savory scone flavored with garlic and thyme, packed with fresh mozz and pepperoni
Red Velvet Pint$6.00
cheesecake ice cream , house red velvet cake crumbles
Coffee Toffee Cookie$1.75
brown butter with coffee and heath pieces
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
our favorite chocolate chip cookie, with semi-sweet chocolate chunks and milk chocolate chips, topped with maldon salt
Take&Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)$10.00
6 of our chocolate chip cookies, frozen and ready to bake. Includes 1 sheet parchment paper, instructions, and enough Maldon salt for all 6
Location

202 High St

Fairport Harbor OH

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
