Fairport Harbor Creamery
If this menu is unavailable, it is because the ordering period has closed. Check our social media for when the next menu will be released. Thanks!
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
202 High St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
202 High St
Fairport Harbor OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pompadour
Come in and enjoy!
Local Tavern
Real food, radiant staff, rockin' cocktails, and a rollin' good time!
Flavors Around The Square
Come in and enjoy!
Frankie's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!