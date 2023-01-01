Fairview Heights restaurants you'll love
Pappo's Pizzeria - Fairview Heights
15 Ludwig Dr, Fairview Heights
|Popular items
|CALZONE
|$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
|BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$9.99
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
|14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$14.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0243 - Fairview Heights, IL
5915 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights
Dive Bar - 10234 Lincoln Trail
10234 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights