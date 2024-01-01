Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Fairview Heights

Go
Fairview Heights restaurants
Toast

Fairview Heights restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Bandana’s BBQ - Fairview Heights

4608 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
Deep fried per order to golden brown.
More about Bandana’s BBQ - Fairview Heights
Item pic

 

Takozz

281 Saint Clair Square, Fairview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
Side order of French Fries With Loaded Options.
More about Takozz

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairview Heights

Garlic Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fairview Heights to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (26 restaurants)

Ballwin

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston