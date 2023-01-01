Fairview restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fairview restaurants
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
Sabo's Pizza Inc
7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
|Popular items
|X- Large Cheese 16"
|$13.99
Fresh Dough Made Daily
|Lg Calzone
|$12.99
Mozzorella, Ricotta and piza sauce
|BLT
|$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview
|Popular items
|Housemade Cavatappi Mac N' Ribs
|$14.99
Our Ribs tossed in our #1 Wing Sauce Carolina Kicker on housemade Mac n' Cheese
|Basket of Fries
|$5.99
Fresh Cut Fries
|Yuengling Haddock Dinner
|$15.99
Haddock served with your choice of two sides
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview
7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
|Popular items
|Tender Melt
|$10.49
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread
|Cakery Classic Breakfast
|$8.49
2 eggs, homefries or potato pancakes, bacon or sausage with your choice of toast or a biscuit
|The Stack
|$10.20
Choose real oven roasted turkey
breast or pot roast with bacon
& provolone cheese topped with
homemade coleslaw.