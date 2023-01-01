Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fairview restaurants you'll love

Go
Fairview restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fairview

Fairview's top cuisines

American
American
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Fairview restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Sabo's Pizza Inc

7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
X- Large Cheese 16"$13.99
Fresh Dough Made Daily
Lg Calzone$12.99
Mozzorella, Ricotta and piza sauce
BLT$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
Consumer pic

 

Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd

7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Housemade Cavatappi Mac N' Ribs$14.99
Our Ribs tossed in our #1 Wing Sauce Carolina Kicker on housemade Mac n' Cheese
Basket of Fries$5.99
Fresh Cut Fries
Yuengling Haddock Dinner$15.99
Haddock served with your choice of two sides
More about Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
Main Street Cakery Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Melt$10.49
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread
Cakery Classic Breakfast$8.49
2 eggs, homefries or potato pancakes, bacon or sausage with your choice of toast or a biscuit
The Stack$10.20
Choose real oven roasted turkey
breast or pot roast with bacon
& provolone cheese topped with
homemade coleslaw.
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fairview

Boneless Wings

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Fairview to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Franklin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1081 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (728 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston