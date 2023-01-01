Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Boneless wings in
Fairview
/
Fairview
/
Boneless Wings
Fairview restaurants that serve boneless wings
Sabo's Pizza Inc
7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings
$10.49
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings
$10.99
Plain or Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce! Served with French Fries.
Boneless Wings with No Fries
$8.99
10 boneless wings without fries
More about Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairview
Chicken Tenders
Philly Cheesesteaks
Steak Salad
Tacos
Pies
Meatloaf
Cake
Garden Salad
More near Fairview to explore
Erie
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Bemus Point
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mayville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Franklin
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Erie
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1111 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(291 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(737 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston