Boneless wings in Fairview

Fairview restaurants
Fairview restaurants that serve boneless wings

Sabo's Pizza Inc

7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$10.49
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd

7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$10.99
Plain or Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce! Served with French Fries.
Boneless Wings with No Fries$8.99
10 boneless wings without fries
More about Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd

