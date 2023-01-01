Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fairview

Fairview restaurants
Fairview restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sabo's Pizza Inc

7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Chicken Salad$0.00
Mozzarella , cheddar, tomatoes, banana peppers, curly fries
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
HAMBURGERS

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.20
Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.29
Mixed greens with seasoned
grilled chicken strips, crumbled
bacon, crumbled blue cheese,
tomatoes and egg
Classic Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

